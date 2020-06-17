JOLIET DISTRICT 86 SCHOOLS HOSTED VIRTUAL SPIRIT WEEKS
Jefferson students Julian and Cristopher Manrique show off their crazy hair.
In order to keep students engaged and school spirit high during 10-weeks of remote learning, several Joliet Public Schools District 86 schools hosted virtual spirit weeks. Thomas Jefferson Elementary, Marycrest Early Childhood Center, Taft Elementary, and Lynne Thigpen Elementary schools encouraged their students to participate. Families submitted photos of their children participating in the daily events and pictures were shared with school families. Teachers and classmates enjoyed seeing photos of students that they could not see in person because of the school closure. The spirit weeks helped motivate students to continue to be involved with their classmates without actual face-to-face interactions. Themes included students helping out at home, playing outside, wearing a favorite costume, with crazy hair, or reading a favorite book.