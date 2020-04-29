Joliet Father Suffers Same Fate As Son: Both Shot To Death Within One Year
700 block of Francis Street, Joliet
A Joliet man was shot and killed in an alley behind his house according to a witness. The Will County Coroner identified the victim as 47-year-old Floyd Faint Sr. The shooting took place in the 700 block of Francis Street. The shooting took place on Tuesday, April 28th, he was pronounced deceased at 6:05 p.m.
Faint appears to be the victim of a gunshot wound. The Joliet Police Department is investigating the incident. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, April 29th, 2020. The final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date pending police, autopsy and toxicological reports.
It was last July that Faint’s son, 29-year old Floyd Faint, Junior was shot and killed on a Saturday afternoon in Rockdale.