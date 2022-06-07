      Weather Alert

Joliet Fire Department Helps Save Dangling Cab Hanging Over Houbolt Road

Jun 7, 2022 @ 5:48am
I-80 & Houbolt

On June 6, 2022, at 1206pm, the Joliet Fire Department, with crews from stations 6 and 7, responded to a report of a single semi-truck accident on I-80 with the cab hanging over Houbolt Rd.  Upon arrival, crews found the driver was still in the cab and only the weight of the trailer was keeping the cab from falling onto Houbolt Rd.  Tower 6 was placed over the top of the cab and assisted the driver from the cab and into the basket.  The driver suffered very minor injuries and was transported to Ascension St. Joes in good condition.  The Illinois State Police are investigating the incident.

 

Joliet Fire Department press release

Popular Posts
Taste of Joliet Tickets!!
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Joliet's West Side
Illinois Residents To Receive Part Of Google Settlement
Wilmington Comes Together To Right A Wrong
Rialto Taps General Manager of Wintrust Sports Complex To Be New CEO
Connect With Us Listen To Us On