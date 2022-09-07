Joliet Junction Trail section closed for repair work

The northern portion of the Joliet Junction Trail is closed for asphalt repairs. Other portions of the path will close in the coming days as the entire 4.36-mile path is rehabbed. Closure updates will be posted on the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s website, ReconnectWithNature.org, under Current Headlines. (Forest Preserve headlines)

The Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Joliet Junction Trail is closed from Theodore Street in Crest Hill south to Black Road in Joliet for asphalt repair work.

All official access points in that section of trail will be blocked with barricades and public access will not be allowed as the repair work takes place on this 1.2-mile section of the trail. The trail section closed Wednesday, Sept. 7.

The entire 4.36-mile trail is getting rehabbed this year. The project includes pavement milling, patching and new asphalt overlay, along with Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant slope, tactile and visual improvements. The Joliet Junction Trail work is scheduled to be completed in a couple of weeks.

The trail will remain open south of Black Road for now. Updates will be posted on the Forest Preserve’s website under Current Headlines as the work progresses south and different sections of the trail are closed.

The Joliet Junction Trail is 19 years old, and it travels from Theodore Marsh in Crest Hill to the I&M Canal Trail in Rockdale.

For more information on the Forest Preserve District of Will County, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.