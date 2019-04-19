Joliet Man Charged with Child Pornography

Illinois State Police officials have announced the arrest of 46-year-old Samuel Prado of Joliet.

On April 18, 2019, after an on-going investigation in conjunction with the Attorney General’s Office and Homeland Security, while working off a cyber-tip, Illinois State Police Investigators executed a search warrant on Samuel Prado’s residence in Joliet,. A preliminary search of a laptop computer in the home revealed multiple images and videos containing child pornography. Felony charges of “Possession of Child Pornography” were approved by the Will County State’s Attorney’s office with additional charges pending following a complete forensic analysis. Prado is being confined at Will County Jail.