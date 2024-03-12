Joliet Man Charged With Murder Of Lockport Township Man

Will County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Jaron D. Nabors Jr. (age 24) on murder charges for the shooting death of James H. Berry (age 52) of Lockport Township. An arrest warrant was obtained and signed by the Honorable Judge Sarah Jones for the offenses of First-Degree Murder and Aggravated Battery.

On 02/08/2024, shortly after 7:00 PM, deputies with the Will County Sheriff’s Office were sent to 200 Block of Riverview Avenue in Unincorporated Lockport Township for a shooting. When deputies arrived, they located a male (age 55) laying near the front door of the residence who had been shot. Deputies also located James H. Berry laying on the ground near the fifty-five-year-old victim. Both victims were shot multiple times at close range near the front of the residence.

Responding deputies began to perform life saving measures on the two victims until Lockport Township Fire Emergency Medical Services arrived. Both victims were taken to a local area hospital for injuries sustained in the shooting. The fifty-five-year-old victim was ultimately paralyzed from the waist down from injuries sustained in this shooting and is currently recovering at a Chicago area medical facility. James H. Berry would later succumb to his injuries at the hospital.

Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators (CSI) were summoned to the scene to conduct the investigation into this deadly shooting and have been working diligently on this investigation. Witnesses reported hearing five to six gunshots being fired in front of the residence, and evidence recovered at the scene indicated that there was one shooter involved in this deadly shooting.

It was reported to detectives that James Berry was returning from a local grocery store with food for a birthday celebration. As he approached the front of the residence, the fifty-five-year-old victim answered the door. As the door was being opened, Jaron D. Nabors approached the front of the residence and began firing his weapon in the direction of the two men.

Through conducting interviews, detectives learned that Jaron Nabors was a person of interest in having possible information related to this investigation. Jaron Nabors was wanted on a no bond arrest warrant, unrelated to this investigation.

On 03/06/2024, members of the Will County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Warrants Unit located Jaron D. Nabors Jr. in the 100 Block of Stevens Avenue in Joliet Township. As members of the Will County Sheriff’s Office approached Nabors, he attempted to flee but was taken into custody without incident. Deputies located a Glock 34, 9mm handgun in a hoodie that he was wearing on scene. That firearm was later test-fired by a criminal forensic scientist at the Northeastern Illinois Regional Crime Laboratory (NIRCL). The test-fire examination concluded that the weapon recovered by deputies was the same weapon used in the murder of James Berry.

As a result of taking Jaron Nabors into custody, detectives obtained numerous search warrants and conducted additional interviews to further this investigation. Jaron Nabors made initial statements to detectives regarding his involvement with the firearm used in this deadly shooting. Detectives were able to prove that these statements made by Nabors to be false. Surveillance videos obtained by detectives as well as additional electronic evidence items were key pieces of evidence in securing this arrest.

Sheriff Mike Kelley would like to thank all the Will County Sheriff’s Office personnel that assisted in this investigation by taking Jaron Nabors off the streets of Will County. “Due to their determination, drive, and persistence an armed criminal was arrested and held accountable for his deadly actions. Throughout this investigation, especially in the last forty-eight hours, detectives worked tirelessly in furthering this case to the point that there was enough probable cause to secure an arrest warrant. This investigation should serve as a message to others, that violent crimes like this will not be tolerated in Will County.”

The Will County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Northeastern Illinois Regional Crime Laboratory for their assistance in positively identifying the firearm used in this deadly shooting as well as the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office for approving the charges.

Jaron D. Nabors Jr. remains behind bars at the Will County Adult Detention Facility (WCADF) awaiting his next court date, March 13th.