Joliet Man Dies Following Crash In Mokena

A Joliet man was pronounced deceased at 3:30 am on Wednesday March 20th, 2024, at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox following a motor vehicle crash. The office of Will County Coroner Laurie H. Summers reporting the death of Eric Segundo Dominguez a 29-year-old Joliet man.

Mr. Segundo Dominguez was the driver of a motor vehicle that was involved in a crash near the intersection of Francis Rd and Breckenridge Dr. in Mokena. The Mokena Police Department is investigating the crash. Final cause and manner will be determined following Autopsy, Police and Toxicological reports.