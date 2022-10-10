Joliet Man Faces Numerous Charges Including DUI Following Fatal Motorcycle Crash

A Joliet man arrested for aggravated DUI following the fatal crash on Sunday, October 9th. Joliet Police Officers responded to the area of Ohio Street and North Eastern Avenue in reference to a motor vehicle crash with injuries involving a motorcycle just after 8 p.m. A preliminary investigation into the crash found that a 39-year-old Joliet resident was operating a Harley Davidson motorcycle eastbound on Ohio Street approaching North Eastern Avenue. A Toyota Camry driven by Alipio was westbound on Ohio Street approaching North Eastern Avenue.

At the intersection a vehicle driven by 53-year-old Amador Alipio initiated a left turn towards North Eastern Avenue at which time his vehicle struck the motorcycle, which was still eastbound on Ohio Street. The 39-year- old, Michael A. Moon II, was ejected from his motorcycle as a result of the collision. He was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department where Moon was pronounced deceased by medical staff.

While speaking with Officers, Alipio exhibited behaviors consistent with alcohol impairment. Alipio performed poorly on field sobriety tests, and he was taken into custody without incident. Identification of the victim and the manner of death will be determined by the Will County Coroner’s Office.

Alipio was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Aggravated DUI-Motor Vehicle Accident Resulting in Death of Another Person, DUI – BAC over .08, DUI, Obstructing Justice, and Failure to Yield – Turning Left.