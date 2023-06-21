Joliet Man Steals Car From Auto Doc on West Jefferson, Doesn’t Get Far

A Joliet man arrested for trying to steal a vehicle.

On June 19, 2023, at 8:42 AM, Officers responded to the Auto Doc mechanic shop (912 West Jefferson Street) for a report of a stolen vehicle. Officers arrived and learned that a Saturn L300 owned by a customer of the shop had been stolen from the business parking lot sometime during the previous weekend. Officers determined that the keys were accounted for and that no one had been given permission to drive the vehicle.

A short time later, Officers located the vehicle in the 400 block of Cass Street. A traffic stop was conducted and 23-year-old Jacob Goggans was identified as the driver. Goggans was placed into custody without incident. Goggans was also cited for No Front Registration Plate, No Valid Driver’s License, and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle. The vehicle was towed from the scene. It was determined that Goggans was unknown to the owner of the vehicle. Goggans was questioned and implicated his involvement in the vehicle theft.

Goggans was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle.