Joliet Native And Chicago’s Top Federal Prosecutor To Stay On The Job For Now
John R. Lausch Jr., the new U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, responds to a question during a meeting with reporters for the first time Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, in Chicago. Lausch says President Donald Trump never tried to speak to him before the president nominated him for the position and told reporters on Wednesday, that he has still not spoken to the president and has not been given any instructions by Attorney General Jeff Sessions to change the priorities of the office. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago’s top federal prosecutor is sticking around for the time being. The White House will allow U.S. Attorney John Lausch to remain in office until a successor is confirmed by the U.S. Senate. Lausch was originally asked to step down by February 28th by the Biden administration. The change comes after U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth wrote a letter to President Biden hailing Lausch, who was nominated by President Trump in 2017. Mayor Lightfoot also called for Biden to keep Lausch in his job until a replacement is confirmed.
Lausch is a Joliet native and Joliet Catholic Academy alum.He was assistant U.S. Attorney in Northern Illinois during the 2000’s.