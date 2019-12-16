Joliet Park District Holds Special Session Today
It’s been a year of cuts and tightening the belt for the Joliet Park District but today, positive financial news is expected.
The Joliet Park District Board of Commissioners will hold a Special Meeting on Monday, December 16, 2019 beginning at 2:00 p.m., at Inwood Athletic Club, 3000 W. Jefferson St., in the Board Room on the main level. The meeting is open to the public.
For more information, please contact 815.741.PARK (7275), ext. 117.