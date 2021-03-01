Joliet Park District’s “Donate Your Weight” Challenge Is Back

      Breaking News
Donate Your Weight is back at the Joliet Park District. For every pound lost, $1 will be donated toward the sponsorship of a mobile pantry from the Northern Illinois Food Bank. All participants who weigh in and out will receive a t-shirt. The six-week challenge will have you weigh in either at Inwood Athletic Club or Nowell Park Recreation Center between 5am and 1pm or 4 and 8pm today or Tuesday, March 2nd. Then weigh out 6 weeks later, participates must weigh in and out at the same location.

Get healthier and help a great cause. Weigh in at Inwood Athletic Club or Nowell Park Recreation Center.

