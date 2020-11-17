Joliet Police Arrest Suspect After Allegedly Shooting at Moving Vehicle
A 32-year-old Joliet was arrested on Monday night after allegedly firing a gun at a moving car on Sunday morning. It was at approximately 7:46am on Sunday that Joliet Police officers were called to the 400 block Krakar on a report of a vehicle being struck by gunfire. Upon arrival, Officers learned that the victim was driving in the 400 block of Krakar when the occupant of the vehicle behind him fired a gun at him and struck his vehicle. The victim was uninjured in the shooting.
The investigation eventually led detectives to identify the suspect in the shooting as Willie Waddell of Joliet. It was on Monday night at 6:26pm that officers saw Waddell in a vehicle in the 800 block of West Jefferson and initiated a traffic stop. Joliet Police were able to place Waddell into custody without incident. Willie Waddell has been charged with being a Armed Habitual Criminal, Aggravated Discharge of a Weapon and Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon.