Joliet Police Investigate Shots Fired Call on East Side

Earlier this afternoon, just after 12;30 pm, Officers responded to the 1200 block of Richards Street for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, Officers located over 30 spent shells casings at the scene. Officers located two unoccupied uninvolved vehicles that were struck by gunfire. Additionally, a window at Splish Splash Laundromat and a nearby brick wall, both located at 1220 Richards Street, were found to be struck by gunfire.

A preliminary investigation of this shooting has determined that suspects from a silver sedan exchanged numerous rounds of gunfire with suspects in a white sport utility vehicle while near the parking lot of 1220 Richards Street. Both vehicles fled from the area prior to the arrival of Officers. Following an extensive search for victims both at the scene as well as local hospitals, it was believed there were no reported injuries at this time.

Officers conducted an extensive canvas of the area of the shooting. This is an active investigation in its early stages as Joliet Police Detectives work to identify a suspect or suspects. If anyone has video footage or information related to this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at 815-724-3020. They can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if they wish to remain anonymous.

Further information will be provided should it becomes available.