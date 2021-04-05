      Breaking News
Joliet Police Investigating After Teen Shot, Driven to The Hospital Where He Later Dies

Apr 5, 2021 @ 10:21am

A Joliet teen is shot while in a vehicle, transported to the hospital where he dies on Easter Sunday. It was approximately 9:20 p.m. when Joliet Police officers were called to the St. Joseph Medical Center after a report of a shooting victim that had arrived at the emergency room in a private vehicle. It was determined that an 18-year-old male, later identified by the Will County Coroner’s Office as Jwaun Jones of Joliet, had been shot while riding as a passenger of a vehicle near Western Avenue and North Bluff Street. After the shooting, the driver of the vehicle transported Jones to Amita St. Joseph Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Joliet Police reporting this is an active investigation in its early stages.

If anyone has any information related to this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Unit. They can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800- 323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if they wish to remain anonymous.

