Joliet Police Investigating Homicide on Magnolia Ave.

The Joliet Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred on on Wednesday evening in the 1000 block of Magnolia Avenue. At approximately 7:46pm, Officers responded to the 1000 block of Magnolia Ave. after a report of shots fired. Officers located the victim (26 year old male from Joliet) in the driver’s seat of a vehicle who had been shot. Joliet Fire Department responded and attempted to revive the victim, but unfortunately the victim had already succumbed to his injuries. The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Joliet Police at 815-724-3020.