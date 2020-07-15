Joliet Police Release Video of Eric Lurry’s Death In Police Custody

      Breaking News
Jul 15, 2020 @ 5:35am
Eric Lurry in Joliet Police Custody/dash cam video

The Joliet Police Department is sharing hours of video related to the death of Eric Lurry in police custody earlier this year. The department released footage of the officers’ controversial actions while Lurry overdosed during a drug arrest in January. The video shows officers shaking and hitting Lurry and holding his nose. At one point, an officer puts his baton in Lurry’s mouth before pulling out plastic bags that reportedly contained drugs. His death was ruled an accident due to heroin, fentanyl and cocaine intoxication and the officers were cleared of wrongdoing by Will County prosecutors. A lawyer representing Lurry’s wife plans to file a lawsuit against the police department next week. Below are the three videos released to the public by Joliet Police Department.

Video 1

Video 2

Video 3

