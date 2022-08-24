Joliet Police Search For Missing Man
August 24, 2022 6:24AM CDT
The Joliet Police Department is requesting assistance in locating a missing adult male from 26 West Clinton Street.
Kevontay Williams is a 28-year-old, African American male, 5’08″/170 lbs., with brown eyes & black hair. A description of Williams’ clothing is unknown at this time. Williams was reported missing on August 18, 2022, and was last seen on August 4, 2022.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Mr. Williams is encouraged to call 911 or the Investigations Division at (815)724-3020.