Joliet Selects New City Manager

Beth Beatty has been selected as the new City Manager of Joliet, making her the first woman to serve in this role in the city’s history. The City Council made this decision during a special council meeting held Monday evening.

Beatty brings a strong background in municipal government and law to her new position. During her career in Chicago, Beatty worked for Mayors Richard M. Daley, Rahm Emanuel, Lori Lightfoot, and Brandon Johnson. As Deputy Mayor of Intergovernmental Affairs and former Deputy CFO, she has effectively executed the visions of elected officials.

She has experience managing both public employees and private lobbyists to advance or oppose legislative and policy initiatives at federal, state, and local levels. Beatty’s professional relationships with leaders at all levels are expected to benefit Joliet by ensuring the city receives necessary resources and that its needs are addressed, resulting in positive outcomes for residents and businesses.