Joliet Slammers Single Game Tickets on Sale Now

With 51 uniquely themed home games, Duly Health and Care Field is the place to be this summer!

Tickets for the biggest ongoing summer party in Downtown Joliet are on sale now!

The Joliet Slammers could not be more excited to improve upon the beloved downtown Joliet baseball experience with new theme nights, food and drink options and partners, and the overall game experience with an expansion of the coaching staff.

Adding on to the yearly fan-favorites of Dog Days at Duly, Princess Nights, Military Appreciation Nights presented by Duly Health and Care, and Star Wars Night, the promotions team at the Slammers have been hard at work to make sure the 2023 schedule has a little something for everyone. To highlight a few:

May 14: Mother’s Day – All women will receive free entry into Duly Health and Care Field for the game. This game will also double as a Dog Day at Duly, so don’t forget your four legged children.

June 3: Sitcom Night – The Slammers are bringing back this 2022 fan-favorite with an exciting twist. This year Kate Flannery (a.k.a Meredith on The Office) will be on site! A special pre-game Meet and Greet package is on sale now.

July 9: Sandlot Night – The Slammers are celebrating this classic movie’s 30th Anniversary with their fans by flying in their second celebrity appearance of the season – Chauncey Leopardi (aka Squintz)! A special pre-game Meet and Greet package is on sale now.

August 15: 815 Night – The Slammers know that area code 815 is the place to be and hope to celebrate it with the rest of the community. Don’t wait to get your $2 tickets for the area’s largest “block party!”

September 1: Halloween & Oktoberfest – Bust out your Halloween costumes early! The Slammers are kicking off the Halloween season with candy and fun at Duly Health and Care Field. Are you 21+ looking for a better treat? This night is also doubling as the area’s first Oktoberfest for the season and will feature plenty of beer for those of age.

On a broader scale, The Slammers are excited to introduce underlining weekly themes of Thirsty Thursdays presented by Michelob Ultra and Firework Fridays presented by Duly Health and Care. More weekly deals and steals will be announced closer to opening day.

The fun doesn’t stop at just new themes. The new Food and Beverage Director, Joel Sigel, along with the entire Slammers Front Office Staff have worked tirelessly to bring the best of the best to Duly Health and Care Field for new food and drink offerings! Honorable mentions are our outstanding local food partners Sunshine Mexican Cafe, which made their debut at Duly Health and Care Field in 2022, and new 2023 additions Wyler’s BBQ, which will bring home-smoked BBQ, and Creamery, which will offer rich specialty ice cream and the perfect sweet treats for all ages.

The Joliet Slammers will celebrate their home opener this season on Friday, May 12, 2023. With multiple ticket packages and individual game tickets on sale now, you don’t want to wait to act. To see the full 2023 Promotional Schedule, ticket packages, and more visit www.jolietslammers.com or call 815-722-2287 today.

Joliet Slammers press release