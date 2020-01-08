Joliet Students Participate in Hour of Code
Caption: M.J. Cunningham students work on programming in Annabelle Arellano’s second-grade classroom.
In celebration of Computer Science Education Week, students throughout Joliet Public Schools District 86 participated in Hour of Code. Overall, students logged a total of 3,968 coding hours. The top schools included M.J. Cunningham Elementary with 777 hours and Washington Junior High School with 533 hours of coding. Students are taught the basics of computer science and programming through a selection of interactive coding challenges. In addition to over 750 classroom teachers, District 86 has four instructional technology coaches in the District that provide hands-on support and training to teachers.