Joliet Welcomes Governor and Federal Transportation Secretary

Governor Pritzker will be in Joliet this afternoon. He’ll be joined by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Congressman Bill Foster for a ribbon cutting at the Joliet Transportation Center. The Joliet Gateway Center is located at 50 S. Chicago Street. Meanwhile, Congressman Foster will be in Joliet this morning at 11am with Mayor Bob O’Dekirk to received a big check. The federal funding in the amount of 3.5 million dollars to replace leaking water mains in the city. This funding will be used to replace aged, leaking water mains in the City of Joliet’s distribution system and will help conserve water.