Joliet West High School’s Yearbook Will Be Showcased around the country

Nov 4, 2021 @ 10:40am
English teacher Jennifer Galloy received the 2021 Walsworth Gallery of Excellence Award

Joliet West High School English teacher Jennifer Galloy who is also the yearbook advisor received the 2021 Walsworth Gallery of Excellence Award during a surprise visit.  Joliet West High School is one of five schools in Illinois to receive the award through an extensive evaluation process.

The award signifies induction into the Walsworth Gallery of Excellence where the Joliet West yearbook is showcased to students and advisors throughout the country.  “Our yearbook reps love sharing these books at workshops and when visiting schools to provide staff with inspiration and to offer tangible examples of journalistic excellence,” said President Don Walsworth.  “They are prominently featured at regional, state and national conventions.”

“I’m overwhelmed with emotion,” said Galloy.  “Creating the 2021 book completely remotely was the hardest thing I’ve ever experienced, and I am so thankful for the dedication of my yearbook editors and staff for rising to the challenge to ensure West would have a book.”

Achieving this honor is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and talents of the Joliet West student journalists and their advisor.

