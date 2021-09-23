Joliet West Teachers File Grievance

WJOL has learned that teachers at Joliet West High School have filed a grievance with Joliet Township High School District 204. The grievance was confirmed by a member of AFT Local 604 which represents teachers at the high school. That representative cited unsafe working conditions as one of the reasons for the filing. Earlier this week it was reported that there have been 70 students suspended so far this year for getting into fights with at least one arrest in the entire Joliet Township High School district. JTHS tells WJOL that “the superintendent has not seen a grievance, but if one is received, we will follow our collective bargaining procedures.”