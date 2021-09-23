      Weather Alert

Joliet West Teachers File Grievance

Sep 23, 2021 @ 2:50pm

WJOL has learned that teachers at Joliet West High School have filed a grievance with Joliet Township High School District 204. The grievance was confirmed by a member of AFT Local 604 which represents teachers at the high school. That representative cited unsafe working conditions as one of the reasons for the filing. Earlier this week it was reported that there have been 70 students suspended so far this year for getting into fights with at least one arrest in the entire Joliet Township High School district. JTHS tells WJOL that “the superintendent has not seen a grievance, but if one is received, we will follow our collective bargaining procedures.”

Popular Posts
Graham launched Route 66 God Loves You Tour In Joliet: Crowds Exceeded Expectations
Video of Collins Street and Williamson Avenue In Joliet For Mexican Independence Day
UPDATE: Missing Nine-Year-Old Found
Governor Pritzker Announces Appointment of Will County Auditor To Board
Crash in Plainfield Has Traffic stopped at Route 30 and Route 126
Connect With Us Listen To Us On