Joliet Woman Arrested After Allegedly Biting Joliet Police Officer

A 24-year-old Joliet woman was arrested on Thursday morning after allegedly biting a Joliet Police officer during an arrest. Arionte Lusby has been charged with Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer, Resisting a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct, and having a Will County Arrest Warrant.

It was at 3:59 AM that Joliet Police were called to the 300 block of North Bluff Street for a disturbance. Shortly after arriving officers were notified of a woman who had been hitting and kicking an apartment door, challenging a person inside the residence to a fight.

That person was identified as Arionte Lusby. Officers attempted to place Lusby into custody at her apartment, however, she attempted to shut the apartment door and refused to cooperate with authorities.

While resisting an officer’s attempt to arrest her, Lusby is said to have kicked an officer several times and is even accused of biting one on the wrist. Joliet Police were able to eventually place Lusby into custody without further incident.

Officials with the Joliet Police Department tell WJOL that Lusby was also wanted on an arrest warrant for failing to appear in court on charges of resisting a peace officer.