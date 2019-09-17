Judge Denies Motion To Raise R. Kelly’s Bond
R. Kelly, right, leaves Cook County Jail with his defense attorney, Steve Greenberg, Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, in Chicago. Kelly has been released from jail in Chicago, three days after being booked on charges alleging that he sexually abused four women, including three who were minors at the time. Kelly's release Monday came hours after his lawyer pleaded not guilty on his behalf to all 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse that the singer faces.(AP Photo/Matt Marton)
A judge has denied a request by prosecutors to increase music superstar R. Kelly’s bond. The action happened today in Cook County Court. Kelly’s current bond is one million dollars. The judge said that he may reconsider a bond increase if circumstances change in the singer’s federal cases. Kelly was charged back in February in Cook County on several counts of sexual abuse for allegedly assaulting several underage girls. He also has two pending state cases on federal charges in Illinois and New York.