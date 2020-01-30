Judge Denies Request To Reveal Names Of Two R. Kelly Accusers
(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
The names of two R. Kelly accusers will remain anonymous until just before he faces trial. A New York City federal judge ruled yesterday to keep the women’s names under wraps because the singer has faced allegations of witness tampering and intimidation in the past. Kelly is in federal custody awaiting trial on charges in New York and a separate indictment brought by federal prosecutors in Chicago. He was also charged in Cook County with four separate indictments accusing him of sexual misconduct involving several underage victims. In the Brooklyn case, Kelly’s attorneys claim they needed the names of the two accusers so they could adequately prepare for trial.