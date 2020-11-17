Judge Rules For Pritzker In Executive Order Lawsuits
FILE - In this May 22, 2020 file photo, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker answers questions from the media, from his office at the Illinois State Capitol, in Springfield, Ill., in front of a painting painting depicting a political debate in Charleston, Ill., on Sept. 18, 1858 between Stephen A. Douglas and Abraham Lincoln. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool File)/The State Journal-Register via AP)
A judge is saying Governor J.B. Pritzker was within his authority to issue executive orders related to COVID-19. Sangamon County Judge Raylene Grishow upheld the latest ruling yesterday on recent lawsuits challenging the legality of Pritzker’s orders intended to mitigate the spread of the virus. Grishow also ruled that schools aren’t exempt from state-issued COVID-19 mitigations. An attorney for the plaintiffs says they intend to appeal the rulings.