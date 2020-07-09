July Forest Preserve District programs range from fireflies and fitness to bat and bird hikes
The Forest Preserve District of Will County is offering a wide variety of in-person hiking programs in July, including two that feature fireflies. Other programs will be offered online via Facebook Live or Zoom webinars. Visit ReconnectWithNature.org to register. (Photo courtesy of Dick Todd)
Here are the upcoming in-person and online program offerings from the Forest Preserve District of Will County:
IN-PERSON PROGRAMS
CHANNAHON – “Firefly Hike,” 8:30-9:30 p.m., July 15, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. Learn about these bioluminescent insects and enjoy a night hike on forested trails. Meet at Four Rivers Shelter. Free; ages 5 or older. Register by July 14 at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 815-722-9470.
CHANNAHON – “Happy Mornings Yoga and Hike,” 9-10:30 a.m. July 16, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. Start the day off right with a 30-minute, all-levels yoga session and a 30-minute hike. Bring water, a mat and a journal to record your experience. Free; ages 18 or older. Register by July 15 at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 815-722-9470.
CRETE TOWNSHIP – “Night Hike!: Silent Bat Hike for Adults,” 7:30-9:30 p.m. July 17, Plum Creek Nature Center. As twilight descends, discover the diversity of bat species in Goodenow Grove Nature Preserve. Free; ages 16 or older. Register by July 16 at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 708-946-2216.
MONEE TOWNSHIP – “Early Morning Bird Hike,” 7-9 a.m. July 18, Monee Reservoir. Beat the heat and observe birds while they are more active in the morning on a guided hike. Free; ages 18 or older. Register by July 16 at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 708-946-2216.
CHANNAHON – “All Abilities Family Hike,” 90-minute sessions will be offered at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on July 19 at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. No matter your level of mobility or ability, this 0.4-mile hike on a paved trail is just right for your family. Free; all ages. Register by July 17 at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 815-722-9470.
MOKENA – “Firefly Hike for Families,” 7:30-9 p.m. July 21, Hickory Creek Preserve – LaPorte Road Access. Surround yourself in nature and experience the magic of fireflies. Free; all ages. Register by July 20 at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 708-946-2216.
CHANNAHON – “Caterpillar Hike,” 7:30-9:30 p.m. July 22, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. Participants will take a close look at caterpillars and their behaviors and then venture out in search of local caterpillars. Register by July 21 at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 815-722-9470.
ONLINE PROGRAMS
The Forest Preserve District of Will County will continue to offer Facebook Live and Zoom webinar programs this summer. Visit the Forest Preserve District’s Facebook page, Facebook.com/WillCoForests, to view the programs live or a recording later. For Zoom webinar registration links and program details, visit the Forest Preserve District’s Event Calendar.
Facebook Live:
“Riverview Farmstead Tour,”noon-12:45 p.m. July 14.
“Meet a Beekeeper,” noon-12:45 p.m. July 23.
Zoom webinars:
“Forest Fitness: Kayaking,” 10-11 a.m. July 14.
“Turtle Time,” 1-2 p.m. July 15.
“Dragonflies,” 10-11 a.m. July 18.
“Forest Fitness: Understanding the Different Types of Trails,” 10-11 a.m. July 21.
“Virtual Pages Book Club,” 6:30-8 p.m. July 22.
“Recreation Conversations: Mental and Physical Health,” 11 a.m.-noon July 23.
“Moth Mania,” 6-7 p.m. July 24.
“Forest Fitness: Intervals at Hadley Valley,” 10-11 a.m. July 28.