Justice For Jazz Rally In Quincy Sees About 200 People

Apr 19, 2021 @ 7:44am
The Barn in Quincy, Jazzpher Evans' teammates stand behind her

A couple of hundred people attended a march and rally in support of Joliet native and Quincy University student Jazzpher Evans on Saturday. People rallied at Quincy’s Washington Park with signs reading “Justice4Jazz.”  The 19-year-old was attacked at “The Barn” nightclub in Quincy early Easter Sunday morning, allegedly by the bar’s owner Steve Homan. Evans says she was attacked, choked and left unconscious, of which she says was racially motivated.

Homan was charged with aggravated battery.

Evans’ aunt Sharron Evans says even thought the bar owner has been charged, they know it’s not over and need to “continue to spread awareness and protest against violence.” Jazz’s teammate from the basketball team were there plus people from Joliet and Quincy attended the rally which ended at the place of the attack at “The Barn.”

Jazz meets Quincy Police Chief at Washington Park in Quincy
