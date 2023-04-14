1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Leaders Celebrate Fermilab’s New Integrated Engineering Research Center

April 14, 2023 12:01PM CDT
Share
Leaders Celebrate Fermilab’s New Integrated Engineering Research Center
(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)

Illinois leaders are celebrating the completion of Fermilab’s new Integrated Engineering Research Center in Batavia.  Fermilab is a premier particle physics and accelerator laboratory and a recognized world leader in neutrino research and science.  The new facility will bring together some of the world’s greatest engineers, technicians, and scientists to tackle the technical challenges of particle physics.

Popular Posts

1

Plainfield Mom Charged with DUI; Five Children In the Vehicle Before Crashing into Mailboxes
2

Severe Storm Rolls Through Will County
3

Dozens of Street Car Races Thwarted In Joliet and Shorewood
4

Joliet Brothers Arrested After Smashing Up a Housing Authority Apartment
5

Joliet Man Arrested After Firearm Discovered During Traffic Stop

Recent Posts