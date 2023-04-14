Leaders Celebrate Fermilab’s New Integrated Engineering Research Center
April 14, 2023 12:01PM CDT
Illinois leaders are celebrating the completion of Fermilab’s new Integrated Engineering Research Center in Batavia. Fermilab is a premier particle physics and accelerator laboratory and a recognized world leader in neutrino research and science. The new facility will bring together some of the world’s greatest engineers, technicians, and scientists to tackle the technical challenges of particle physics.