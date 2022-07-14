Weather Alert
Local News
Less Than Two weeks To Apply To Become New Recruit For JPD
Jul 14, 2022 @ 9:01am
Joliet police vehicle/md
Joliet Police Department is hiring. According to their Facebook post, applications to become a
Joliet Police Department Officer
is due in less than two weeks. Starting salary is over $56,000 and goes to $100,000 by year three. Applications are due July 25th.
Benefits include but not limited to:
•Annual Holiday Pay & Court Pay stipends
•Monthly Sick Time accrual; 96 hours of annual Sick Time
•Monthly Vacation Time accrual; 80 hours of annual Vacation Time after one year
•Allowable bank of 480 hours of Compensatory Time
•4 Floating Holidays per year
•12 hour Patrol shifts; every other Friday, Saturday, Sunday off
•All equipment & training provided
•Competitive medical, dental, and vision insurance
Available assignments include Patrol,
Joliet Police K-9 Unit
, Neighborhood Oriented Policing Team, Traffic, Investigations, Evidence & Crime Scene, School Liaison Officer, Tactical, Narcotics, Auto Theft Task Force, Special Operations Squad, Unmanned Aircraft Unit,
Joliet Police Honor Guard
,
Joliet Police Pipes & Drums
, and more!
Applications click
here
.
