Lewis Basketball Cancels Game Tuesday Due To Health Protocols

Lewis University’s women’s and men’s basketball doubleheader scheduled for this Tuesday (Jan. 4) against Southern Indiana has been canceled due to health and safety protocols within both the Lewis women’s and men’s programs.
Per the current GLVC Resocialization of Competition these games will be considered “no contests” and will not be made up this season.
Lewis’ next scheduled doubleheader on Thursday, Jan. 6 at Truman State is not impacted at this time. Start time for that doubleheader is 5:30 p.m. at Pershing Arena