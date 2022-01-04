      Weather Alert

Lewis Basketball Cancels Game Tuesday Due To Health Protocols

Jan 4, 2022 @ 5:32am

Lewis University’s women’s and men’s basketball doubleheader scheduled for this Tuesday (Jan. 4) against Southern Indiana has been canceled due to health and safety protocols within both the Lewis women’s and men’s programs.

Per the current GLVC Resocialization of Competition these games will be considered “no contests” and will not be made up this season.

Lewis’ next scheduled doubleheader on Thursday, Jan. 6 at Truman State is not impacted at this time. Start time for that doubleheader is 5:30 p.m. at Pershing Arena

Popular Posts
House Fire in Plainfield
Silver Cross Adopting No Visitors Policy
Driver Service Facilities To Close For Two Weeks Due To COVID Surge
Arrest Made in Connection to Crest Hill Shooting
Bail Set At $1M For Two Charged In Shootout At Suburban Mall
Connect With Us Listen To Us On