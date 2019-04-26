Lewis University Plane Pull For Special Olympics

For the first time Lewis University Airport will host a Plane Pull to benefit Special Olympics Illinois.

The Plane Pull features the ultimate tug-of-war competition, as teams of up to 10 battle the Republic Airways jet weighing 24 tons. Each team must raise a minimum of $500 to participate and will receive an exclusive Lewis University Plane Pull t-shirt.

All proceeds collected through the Plane Pull benefit the more than 23,000 traditional athletes and more than 20,000 Young Athletes (ages 2-7) currently participating with Special Olympics Illinois. It all happens on Saturday, April 27th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lewis University Airport in Romeovile located at 1 George Michas Drive. For more details click here.