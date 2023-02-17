Lightfoot Isn’t Giving Up On Keeping Bears In Chicago

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski, File)

Mayor Lightfoot isn’t giving up on keeping the Bears in Chicago. The mayor said the city can make a very compelling business case for the team staying in the city. Lightfoot added that retrofitting Soldier Field will maximize revenues for the Bears and significantly enhance the fan experience at the stadium. Her comments come after the team this week finalized a deal to buy the Arlington International Racecourse site in order to possibly build a new stadium in suburban Arlington Heights.