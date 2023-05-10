Lightfoot Issues Emergency Declaration Over Arrival Of More Migrants

Mayor Lightfoot is issuing an emergency declaration as the city deals with a surge of newly arriving migrants in Chicago. The migrants have been bused to the city by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, including 48 individuals yesterday. Lightfoot said the city has reached a breaking point. Chicago officials have partnered with the State and Cook County to provide emergency care for over eight-thousand new arrivals. Abbott has said that Texas won’t stop sending migrants to Chicago until President Biden “secures the border to stop the inflow of mass migration.”