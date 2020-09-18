Lincoln Library Highly Rated Attraction On TripAdvisor
In this Friday, Nov. 15, 2013 photo, school groups and visitors tour the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum and Library in Springfield, Ill. Officials at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield say attendance was up more than 7 percent in 2013, thanks in part to the popularity of Steven Spielberg's film "Lincoln." (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)
TripAdvisor is rating Springfield’s Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum among its top ten-percent of all attractions in the world. The rating comes from thousands of outstanding reviews on the site from visitors. The award is based on a full year of reviews before the pandemic hit.