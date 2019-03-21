List Of Illinois Catholic Clergy Accused Of Sexual Misconduct Released Including Joliet

Attorney Jeff Anderson, left, talks about the courage of coming forward by priest sex abuse victim Dave Rudofsky, right, after the release of sex abuse documents from the Diocese of Joliet, Ill., during a news conference Wednesday, April 30, 2014, in Chicago. Anderson spoke to reporters Wednesday as his law firm released documents on 16 priests over several decades. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

A Minnesota-based law firm is revealing a list of nearly 400 Catholic clergy members and church staff in Illinois who have been publicly accused of sexual misconduct. A report by Jeff Anderson and Associates has background information on 395 priests and laypeople who have been accused in the state’s six dioceses. The list includes 15 clergy from the Joliet Diocese. The list also includes about 115 clergy members from the Chicago Archdiocese. The Archdiocese of Chicago’s says it hasn’t released the names of 22 priests on the Anderson list because the claims against them are unsubstantiated.

To see the full list released by Jeff Anderson and Associates, click here.