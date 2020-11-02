Local Church Sees Youth Group Trailer Stolen
Messiah Lutheran Church in Joliet is getting the word out about a recent theft at their Church. It was over the weekend that someone stole their youth groups large trailer. The trailer is used for camping trips, winter retreats and to transport goods to parishioners homes. The trailer is a 2014 Cargomate cargo trailer with an IL Plate # 280055 TC. It has tandem axles and electric drum brakes on both axles. It also has a white exterior, natural wood interior and has ramp rear door and a side door as well. Also the left rear latch was damaged due to someone trying to break in once years ago.
Anyone with information can call Messiah Lutheran Church at 815 741 4488 or contact the Joliet Police Department.