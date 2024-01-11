1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Local Hospitals Institute Mask Wearing For All Visitors Due To Increase of Respiratory Illnesses

January 11, 2024 6:45AM CST
Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet and Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox are revising their mask policy.

On their website, Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center states, “All visitors must wear a medical-grade mask that fully covers mouth and nose throughout their visit. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided to you.”

On the Silver Cross Hospital webstie, “ALL visitors to ALL inpatient units must wear a mask while in patient rooms.” Silver Cross states, “Due to increasing respiratory illnesses in our community, we have updated our visitor policy effective Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. The update will continue through April 2024, which traditionally marks the end of cold/flu season.”

Silver Cross Hospital updated masks guidelines

For more details visit Silver Cross and/or Ascension St. Joseph hospitals.

