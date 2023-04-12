Local Mayors Encourage Residents To Take the My Water Pledge Challenge To Conserve Water
Local mayors are hoping you participate in water conservation this month for a chance to win prizes and bragging rights. The Wyland Mayor’s Challenge is asking residents to conserve water, energy and other natural resources on behalf of their city through a series of informative, easy-to-use pledges online. Joliet, Channahon, Crest Hill, Minooka, Shorewood and Romeoville are all participating.
Tips include:
*using rain barrels to water grass and plants
*Turn off water while brushing your teeth
*Check faucets and pipes for leaks
*Limit showers to 5 minutes
*Install water saving low-flow showerheads
Go to MyWaterPledge.com, type in your city and check off what you’ll do to help conserve water, plus, be entered to win 100s of prizes, including $3,000 for your Home Utilities.
All these towns are part of the Grand Prairie Water Commission who negotiated a 100 year contract with the City of Chicago to get Lake Michigan water.
Check out the water conservation video from Wyland Foundation