Local Mayors Encourage Residents To Take the My Water Pledge Challenge To Conserve Water

April 12, 2023 10:56AM CDT
Water lawns every other day or less

Local mayors are hoping you participate in water conservation this month for a chance to win prizes and bragging rights. The Wyland Mayor’s Challenge is asking residents to conserve water, energy and other natural resources on behalf of their city through a series of informative, easy-to-use pledges online. Joliet, Channahon, Crest Hill, Minooka, Shorewood and Romeoville are all participating.

Tips include:

*using rain barrels to water grass and plants

*Turn off water while brushing your teeth

*Check faucets and pipes for leaks

*Limit showers to 5 minutes

*Install water saving low-flow showerheads

Go to MyWaterPledge.com, type in your city and check off what you’ll do to help conserve water, plus, be entered to win 100s of prizes, including $3,000 for your Home Utilities.

All these towns are part of the Grand Prairie Water Commission who negotiated a 100 year contract with the City of Chicago to get Lake Michigan water.

Check out the water conservation video from Wyland Foundation

