Local Mayors Say They Will Lose More Than A Million Dollars If 1% State Grocery Tax Is Eliminated

During his recent budget address, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he supports eliminating the 1% state grocery tax. Illinois is one of just 13 states in the nation that still has a tax on food and groceries to be consumed off premise.

While a majority of residents are in favor of getting rid of the tax, what they may not realize is its elimination could hurt their local communities. The grocery tax is a local tax that goes to municipalities.

WJOL contacted several mayor’s in the area to see how much this will cost their towns:

Joliet $3,000,000

Bolingbrook $1,500,000-$1,750,000

Morris $1,500,000

Lockport $1,000,000

Romeoville $800,000-$1,000,000

New Lenox $916,000

Wheaton stands to lose $2,000,000 and is considering raising their property taxes to make up for the shortfall.