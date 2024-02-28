1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Local Mayors Say They Will Lose More Than A Million Dollars If 1% State Grocery Tax Is Eliminated

February 28, 2024 9:41AM CST
Local Mayors Say They Will Lose More Than A Million Dollars If 1% State Grocery Tax Is Eliminated
During his recent budget address, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he supports eliminating the 1% state grocery tax.  Illinois is one of just 13 states in the nation that still has a tax on food and groceries to be consumed off premise.

While a majority of residents are in favor of getting rid of the tax, what they may not realize is its elimination could hurt their local communities.  The grocery tax is a local tax that goes to municipalities.
WJOL contacted several mayor’s in the area to see how much this will cost their towns:
Joliet               $3,000,000
Bolingbrook   $1,500,000-$1,750,000
Morris             $1,500,000
Lockport         $1,000,000
Romeoville     $800,000-$1,000,000
New Lenox    $916,000
Wheaton stands to lose $2,000,000 and is considering raising their property taxes to make up for the shortfall.

