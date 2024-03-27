Local Police Departments Urge Motorists To “Drop It and Drive” During Distracted Driving Awareness Month – April 2024

The Bolingbrook Police Department urges motorists to “Drop It and Drive”.

Law enforcement is increasing efforts to target distracted drivers.

In honor of Distracted Driving Awareness Month, the Bolingbrook Police Department is partnering with the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Illinois State Police and more than 200 local law enforcement agencies to increase enforcement efforts across the state. Motorists can expect to see increased patrols and traffic safety enforcement zones throughout April.

From the Illinois Department of Transportation distracted driving campaign:

Distracted driving is one of the leading causes of motor vehicle crashes on our roads today. During Distracted Driving Awareness Month, law enforcement will boost enforcement efforts, and stop anyone who is texting and driving. Remember, if you have a phone in one hand, you can expect a ticket in the other.

In Illinois, using your phone in anything other than hands-free mode is not only dangerous, it is illegal. Drop it and drive.