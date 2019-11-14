Lockport Man Killed While Riding Bike To Work In Florida
Jacob Weinert photo via GoFundMe
A Lockport man is dead after a hit-and-run crash in Tampa. Florida Highway Patrol says the driver of a white pickup truck hit 28-year-old Jacob Weinert while riding a bike this week. He grew up in Lockport and attended Lockport Township High School before moving to Florida. He died at the scene. The driver has turned himself in. Weinert’s brother has set up a GoFundMe page. In the posting, Robert Pappalardo says his brother was working as a forklift operator in Tampa. He would ride his bicycle to work. He was saving money so his fiancee and two children could move to Florida and be a family.
Pappalardo says in the GoFundMe post that he’s raising money “to provide assistance with any expenses related to transporting Jacob back to Illinois and/or burial services. Proceeds will be given to Jacob’s fiance, Izabel.”