Loughran Cappel invites area residents to attend Romeoville Coffee and Conversation

State Senator Meg Loughran Cappel (D-Shorewood) is inviting Romeoville residents to attend her October Coffee and Conversation event on Tuesday, Oct. 12.
“The best part of my job is listening to and receiving feedback from area residents,” Loughran Cappel said. “Our goal is to ensure we are constantly accessible and available to constituents throughout the 49th District.”
The outdoor event will be held from 5-6:30 p.m. at the O’Hara Woods Pavilion located at 524 Belmont Dr. in Romeoville.
This is the second Coffee and Conversation Loughran Cappel has hosted this fall. This is another effort from Loughran Cappel’s office to increase government accountability and accessibly by hosting this traveling event at different times, locations and days of the week in hopes of reaching working families across Will and Kendall Counties.
“Our office strives to be easily available to folks throughout the district,” Loughran Cappel said. “If you need assistance or would like to share your concerns on state and local matters, please attend this event or call our office. We believe government works best when we are in constant communication with area residents.”
The event is free and open to area residents. Those with questions or concerns are encouraged to contact Loughran Cappel’s Plainfield office at (815) 267-6119 or visit her website at www.SenatorLoughranCappel.com.