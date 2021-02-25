      Breaking News
Madigan Selects Second House Successor After Forcing Out First Choice

Feb 25, 2021 @ 1:20pm
(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)

Angelica Guerrero-Cuellar is the second replacement in four days for the Illinois House seat once held by former Speaker Mike Madigan. She was selected today during a meeting of the Chicago Southwest Side ward and township committee members. Guerrero-Cuellar replaces the original successor, Edward Guerra Kodatt, who resigned yesterday after he was asked to step down for alleged questionable conduct.

