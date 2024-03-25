Major Restaurant Chain Expected In Plainfield

With 18 locations in Illinois alone, Cooper’s Hawk is looking to build another location to serve the Southwest suburbs.

The Mayor of Plainfield is close to announcing a major restaurant chain is coming to the out lots of the Costco store at Route 30 and I-55. Currently Olive Garden is the main restaurant there and there is word that Cooper’s Hawk is looking to move into the Boulevard Place. Cooper’s Hawk is an upscale casual restaurant and winery. According to their website, their concept includes four distinct components: an upscale casual dining restaurant, full-service bar, private dining room, and Napa-style tasting room and retail gift store.

Nearby locations to Plainfield include New Lenox, Burr Ridge, Naperville, and Orland Park. The new restaurant could lead to two or three more businesses. Plainfield Mayor John Argoudelis tells the Patch that he’s in contact with Trader Joe’s to let them know Plainfield would welcome them.