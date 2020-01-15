Aurora Man Convicted in Fatal Hit and Run of Oswego Softball Coach
An Aurora man has been found guilty in the fatal hit and run death of an Oswego High School coach. Nehemiah Williams was convicted on Wednesday morning of Reckless Homicide and Failure to Report an Accident/Leaving the Scene in the 2018 fatal hit and run that killed Oswego High School Coach Amanda Stanton. It was on June 23rd of 2018 that Stanton was at a wedding when she left the event on foot and went missing shortly thereafter. She was found the next morning. An investigation of the hit and run led police to charge Williams after authorities received a tip from the public about the location of the vehicle used in the incident, which took place near Plainfield Road and Plainsman Court. Stanton was 2010 graduate of Lockport Township High School. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 30th