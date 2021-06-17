Man in Joliet Police Custody Taken to Hospital After Allegedly Swallowing Unknown Substance

A 46-year-old Joliet man in police custody had to be taken to the hospital after allegedly swallowing an unknown substance. Robert Gray was being booked at the Joliet Police Department after officers responded to call in the 900 block of Magnolia Avenue for a domestic disturbance. Officers learned that Gray and a female were involved in a verbal argument.
A short time later officers found Gray in a vehicle in the 700 block of Collins Street and conducted a traffic stop. While speaking to Gray, Officers saw a handgun in the vehicle and placed Gray into custody without incident. The handgun in question was later determined to be a starters pistol. A further search of Gray’s vehicle led to the recovery of suspected cocaine.
While being booked at the Joliet Police Department, Gray began to struggle with Officers, who determined that Gray had swallowed an unknown substance. He was immediately transported to Amita St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department were he continued to be non-compliant to Officers and hospital staff. Gray was released from the hospital in the morning was transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Obstructing Justice (2 Counts), Resisting a Peace Officer (4 Counts), Obstructing a Peace Officer (4 Counts), and Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer.