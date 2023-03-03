Man Suffers Serious Injuries in Fall at Joliet Iron Works Site

The Joliet Police were called to the old Joliet Iron Works Site after receiving a call of a male that had been injured from a fall somewhere on the site. The emergency call did not come from the person in need but from a third party that had been contacted by the victim.

Joliet Police and Fire Departments searched the site for almost two hours before a 37-year-old male was discovered in an abandoned steel mill in the 900 block of Collins Street. A drone was deployed to assist in the search. It’s believed that the victim had fallen approximately 30 feet from a surface above.

WJOL has been told that the male suffered serious injuries from the fall and was transported to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center. The events leading up to the fall are unknown at this time.